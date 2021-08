ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel A. Bundy III age 59 of Scotland Street Dagus Mines, PA; died on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. Born on May 5, 1962 in Ridgway, PA; he was the son of the late Daniel A. and Diane M. Shutika Bundy Jr. He was married to Donna Piccirillo Bundy of Ridgway and she survives. Retired, […]

