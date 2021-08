ADVERTISEMENT

Brenda Lee (Fleeger) Clontz, 67, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, while a patient at the Meadville Medical Center. She was born on February 3, 1954, to the late Norman Ray Bair and Betty Ann (Wells) Sharp in Punxsutawney, PA. She graduated from DuBois High School with the class of 1973. Brenda married Dennis Carl Clontz […]

