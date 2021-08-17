ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG – State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego announced Monday that a grant program for fire companies and emergency medical services has opened for applications until Oct. 15, 2021. The grant is part of the 2021 Act 13 Unconventional Gas Well Fund Grant.

Through the grant, titled the 2021 Act 13 Unconventional Gas Well Fund Grant, fire companies, rescue companies and emergency medical services throughout the 40 counties in which unconventional gas wells are located, or counties that directly border those counties, are eligible to apply for the grants.

“As departments continue to recover from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our office is pleased to announce the availability of important funding opportunities,” Trego said.

“We encourage all departments to learn more about the program to ascertain their eligibility and apply, so these needed funds can be put to good use in their communities.”

Eligible projects in accordance with the 2021 UGWF Grant Program, include the development, delivery and sustainment of training, professional certification or the acquisition of specialized emergency response equipment relating to natural gas production from unconventional wells.

Grant amounts range from $2,000 to $6,000 and eligible projects include:

Eligibility is also dependent on entities’ compliance with the Act 13 Grant Program and the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program (FCEMSGP).

Applicants must not be delinquent in loan payments to the Pennsylvania Volunteer Loan Assistance Program (VLAP) and must be participating in the Pennsylvania Fire Information Reporting System (PennFIRS).

The online application period will remain open until Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at 4 p.m. Detailed information about the program and instructions on how to apply is available online at the Office of the State Fire Commissioner’s Web site.

Learn more about the fire service in Pennsylvania by visiting OSFC online at www.OSFC.pa.gov, or facebook.com/PAOSFC.