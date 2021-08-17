ADVERTISEMENT
Bob Boob Garage (BBG), a perfect 4-0 in the tourney, captured the 2021 “Past Your Prime” Modified Fast-Pitch Softball Tourney with their 6-1 win over perennial champion Bedford on Sunday August 15. Todd Fedder picked up the win in the circle to clinch the title.
BBG was declared co-champion with Bedford back in 2016 when rain washed out the championship game, making this victory BBG’s first outright title.
Proceeds from this 26th annual event benefit the Marine Corps League Toys for Tots program.