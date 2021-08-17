ADVERTISEMENT

Boob Boob Garage

Front Row L to R: Brian Barr, Brian Price, Dave Master, Todd Hainsey, Aaron

Dugan, Matt Peacock, Todd Fedder, Mark Magill



Standing: Jim Kane, Travis Henry, Brandon Billotte, Bear Norris, Chris

Peacock, Larry Peacock (sponsor)

Bob Boob Garage (BBG), a perfect 4-0 in the tourney, captured the 2021 “Past Your Prime” Modified Fast-Pitch Softball Tourney with their 6-1 win over perennial champion Bedford on Sunday August 15. Todd Fedder picked up the win in the circle to clinch the title.

BBG was declared co-champion with Bedford back in 2016 when rain washed out the championship game, making this victory BBG’s first outright title.

Proceeds from this 26th annual event benefit the Marine Corps League Toys for Tots program.