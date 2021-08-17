ADVERTISEMENT

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Rooster. Rooster is a young male English Springer Spaniel mix. He is house-trained, neutered, and vaccinations are up-to-date. He was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner no longer being able to keep him. According to Gateway Humane Society, Rooster is friendly and playful. For more information on Rooster, […]

