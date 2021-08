ADVERTISEMENT

Georgena L. Place, 97, DuBois, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 at the DuBois Nursing Home. Born November 12, 1923, in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Daisy (Kline) Clinton. On August 17, 1940, she married Samuel H. Place in DuBois. He preceded her in death on February 6, 1989. Georgena graduated from Sandy High School. […]

