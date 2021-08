ADVERTISEMENT

BROCKWAY, Pa. – Heading north up interstate 80 just off of exit 97, there sits a beautiful sports complex that the Brockway Rovers call home, Frank Varischetti Field, the place of tradition. When you ask head coach Jake Heigel about his team, he’s an open book. “We have a solid interior offensive line that will control the line of scrimmage,” […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/untitled-38/