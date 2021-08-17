CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST) in downtown Clearfield is hosting a Trivia Night on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Teams of adults, age 21 and older, are invited to participate. Teams can have as many people as you want. The entrance fee is $10 per person.

Starr Hill Winery will be selling wine by the glass and by the bottle, as well as their newer, canned beverages. Paulie and Co. ice cream truck will be serving delicious treats. Finger foods will be available for a donation to CAST. This is not a BYOB event.

Reserve a team for Trivia Night by calling 814-765-4474, e-mailing ClearfieldArts@gmail.com or messaging CAST on Facebook.

You can also visit ClearfieldArts.org/tickets. Payment can be made when you arrive at the event, or at the CAST office on Wednesday, from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

If you reserve your team before the event, CAST can guarantee you a table. Otherwise, you may have to sit in the auditorium.

Participants will be sitting on stage, in the reception room and in the auditorium to allow for social distancing.

Seating is limited. Event organizers recommend reserving your teams prior to the event.

There will be six rounds of trivia, with 10 questions in each round. Points will be awarded to the teams that can answer the questions correctly.

The team with the most points at the end of the night is the winner. They will earn bragging rights, plus the admiration of all in attendance.

For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or find The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST) on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

CAST if located at 112 E. Locust St., in the heart of downtown Clearfield.