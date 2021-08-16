ADVERTISEMENT

DUBOIS – On Wednesday, Aug. 11, the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce had the pleasure of welcoming Revolution Games to the community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Revolution Games LLC. is a video game retailer specializing in gaming from the 70’s all the way up until the newest releases today.

Customers are able to buy a new or pre-owned game, trade in their own games or get gaming system repairs, all in one place.

Revolution Games is located inside the DuBois Mall at 5522 Shaffer Rd., in DuBois; it’s open for business Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Sunday, from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Weekly sales and new arrivals are advertised daily on the store’s Facebook page. For questions, contact Revolution Games by phone at 814-299-7396.

Pictured, from left, are: Shad Pernesky, Calvin Reddinger, Ashley Harple (Owner), Mike Ehrensberger, Emmaline Taylor and Sean Doksa.