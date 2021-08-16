CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Aug. 16-20, weather permitting.

Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Clearfield County 0220

Box Culvert Installation

? State Route: 2012 (Kerrmoor Road)

Ditching:

? State Route: 0053 (Morrisdale to Philipsburg)

? State Route: 0970 (Woodland to Shaquille)

? State Route: 2023 (Glen Richey to Clearfield Area)

? State Route: 2024 (Glen Richey to Clearfield Area)

? State Route: 2041 (Glen Richey to Clearfield Area)

? State Route: 4015 (Dubois Area)

Inlet Cleaning:

? State Route: 2023 (Glen Richey to Clearfield Area)

? State Route: 2024 (Glen Richey to Clearfield Area)

? State Route: 2041 (Glen Richey to Clearfield Area)

Mowing:

? Mowing I-80

Paint Crew

? Mowing islands throughout the county

Pipe Flushing:

? State Route: 0053 (Morrisdale to Philipsburg)

? State Route: 0970 (Woodland to Shaquille)

? State Route: 2023 (Glen Richey to Clearfield Area)

? State Route: 2024 (Glen Richey to Clearfield Area)

? State Route: 2041 (Glen Richey to Clearfield Area)

Seal Coat:

? State Route: 0036 (Mahaffey to County Line)

? State Route: 3003 (County Line to Mahaffey)

? State Route: 3006 (Westover)

Shoulder Stabilization:

? State Route: 0153 (Low Shoulder in Glen Hope Area)

? State Route: 2002 (Low Shoulder in Glen Hope Area)

? State Route: 3022 (Low Shoulder in Glen Hope Area)

Side Dozing:

? State Route: 0879 (Grampian to Shawville)

Sign Upgrades:

? Various State Routes throughout the County

? Daylight Signs (All State Routes in Glen Hope Area)

Tree Removal:

? State Route: 0729 (Lumber City)

