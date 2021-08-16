ADVERTISEMENT
State police at Punxsutawney
- State police received a report of harassment Aug. 14 on West Bridge Street in Westover Borough, Clearfield County. During the incident, two Westover women engaged in an argument that turned physical when one grabbed the other by the wrists. A summary harassment citation was filed through the district court.
Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to Elk Avenue for an alleged assault that occurred there. According to the report, a male used mace to spray the family dog and a juvenile. However, upon arrival, it was found that the dog got loose, and the male tried to spray the dog as it came towards him. The juvenile was in the area and received some of the spray. No injuries were reported.
- Police responded to West Locust Street where a female was heard yelling for help. Police arrived and discovered a female in need of medical treatment. Emergency personnel arrived on-scene and transported the female to the hospital.
- Police assisted Lawrence Township police with a 5-year-old child who was running in the middle of the roadway along South Second Street. Lawrence Township officers located the child.
- Police responded to an alarm at a business along East Market Street. Police arrived and found the building to be secure.
- Police were called to West Market Street for a report of a suspicious person. Police searched the area with negative contact.
- Police assisted a motorist at the Community Pool who had locked their keys inside their vehicle.
- Police responded to Bigler Avenue where a syringe had been discarded along the sidewalk. Police arrived and were able to safely dispose of the syringe.
- Police were called to Witmer Street for a public assist. Police were able to assist an elderly female into her residence.
- Police initiated a traffic stop along East Market Street for a traffic violation and found the driver to have several active arrest warrants. The female was transported to the jail on the warrants.
- Police responded to Hook Street for a noise complaint.
- Police reported that several bicycles were removed from residences over the weekend.
Lawrence Township
- Police reported a drug violation that occurred Aug. 11 in the area of Hotel Heights in Clearfield. During the incident, 57-year-old Kimberly Ibberson of Clearfield was located in an area posted as “no trespassing.” It was also discovered that she had an active warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office, and was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. She was housed in county jail on the warrant, and charges were also filed for the drug violation.
- Police received a report of simple assault between inmates on Aug. 9 at the Clearfield County Jail. During the incident, two inmates allegedly assaulted another inmate, causing him to suffer an orbital fracture and other lacerations. Charges will be filed as a result.