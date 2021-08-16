Can’t wait for the September peak of Pennsylvania’s elk rut? Get a jumpstart now with the Game Commission’s Elk Cam.

The Game Commission again has installed a camera on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, in a field that typically is a hub of elk activity as the bugling season heats up.

Video and sound from the camera are being livestreamed at www.pgc.pa.gov, and viewers can expect not only to see elk, but turkeys, deer and other wildlife, as well.

“Nature is full of surprises, and that’s some of the reason the Game Commission’s wildlife livestreams have proven so popular,” agency Executive Director Bryan Burhans said.

“The Elk Cam gives viewers a chance to experience the wonder of Pennsylvania’s elk rutting season, without ever leaving home. Sit back and enjoy the show.”

The livestream, which is provided by HDOnTap and made possible with the help of the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission, is the latest in a string of real-time wildlife-watching opportunities offered by the Game Commission.

“HDOnTap is excited to partner with Pennsylvania Game Commission for another year of the live cam in Elk Country,” said Kate Alexander with HDOnTap.

“Last year, nearly a million viewers tuned in for the many sights and sounds of activity on the field from a wide range of native Pennsylvania wildlife.

“It’s a thrill to see what animals make an appearance in the field, from elk to black bears, it’s no wonder why this cam is extremely popular!”

The stream can be accessed at the home page of the Game Commission’s website by clicking on the Elk Country Live Stream button.

The page also contains information on Pennsylvania’s elk, where to view them and provides a link to the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Web site, which provides all sorts of handy information for anyone visiting elk country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each September, thousands of visitors make their way to Pennsylvania’s elk country to experience for themselves the wonder of the bugling season.

The Game Commission reminds visitors to the elk range to always be “Elk Smart.” Give elk space, never feed elk, don’t name elk and do your part to ensure the welfare of the herd. Enjoy your time in elk country and help keep Pennsylvania elk wild.

The Elk Country Live Stream is slated to run until the end of the bugling season, likely sometime in mid-October. The top time to see elk on camera is late in the afternoon.