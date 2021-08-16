ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – The Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1 has announced that the winner of the Five of Hearts Jackpot is Cheree McGonigal of Curwensville.

Thursday evening, Cheree was presented with a check. During the weekly drawing, Sunday, Aug. 8, Cheree’s Card #20 revealed the Five of Hearts Card from the board.

The jackpot, which was in week number 42, had grown to $67,000. Cheree is a recent graduate of Penn State Altoona with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Cheree works as a registered nurse at Geisinger Gray’s Woods in State College and as a PHRN for the Curwensville Rescue Hose and Ladder EMS.

A post on her Facebook page says “Moments like this are more life-changing then many will ever know. Thank you all, I am humbled.”

The fire company has started another Five of Hearts game, which is played weekly with the (Facebook) live drawing every Sunday at 7 p.m.

Chances can be purchased from the fire company’s online store, www.lt5fd.com. The drawings can be watched by visiting the fire company’s Facebook page. The new jackpot begins at $10,000.

Tickets remain just $6, which benefit the Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1.