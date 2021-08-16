ADVERTISEMENT

The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its monthly groundhog match on Aug. 15.

The Unlimited Class ended up in ties for first- and second-places. The first-place tie was between Jim Wonders of Johnstown and Jeremiah Keefe of Hastings. A second-place tie went to Jeff Gates of Altoona and Jim Ohare of Blairsville. The Factory Varmint Class was won by Dave Shaw of Curwensville.

Peggy Yanosky of Johnstown was the top shooter in the side group match. She had a five-shot group, at 300 yards, that measured .677″.

Pictured are Ohare, Shaw, Gates, Yanosky, Keefe and Wonders.