We all need an opportunity to unwind once in a while. One of the pillars of American vacations is the family road trip, but taking full advantage can be tough.

Traveling with your own vehicle gives you the greatest kind of flexibility and freedom when it comes to seeing the country. You can stop anywhere you like at any time you like. If you’re looking to hop in the car and see everything the country has to offer, check out these tips for planning the ultimate road trip.

Collect Something

Collecting a little keepsake at each stop on your travels can help you to remember your vacation. It may be a postcard, a magnet, a key chain or something else you like. When you come home, display them somewhere in remembrance of your journey. You may also get creative with photography — for example, take a shot of a tree or a road sign at each site and then construct a collage of the photographs at the end. Just remember to be considerate of the environment by not taking stones, shells, or other natural items.

Get Your Car Checked

If your automobile breaks down on the side of the road while you’re on your way to your destination, your trip will be ruined. Going in for a quick tune-up before your trip is a simple but frequently forgotten way to prevent this. Even if you’re only going to be on the road for a few days, investing a little time and money now can save you a lot of trouble later.

Play Games

It’s good to engage in some activities that don’t require you to stare at a screen. Playing games can be a terrific way to spend your time. If you’re traveling with friends or family, plan a scavenger hunt or ongoing competition before you depart. This will add some excitement to your trip and allow you to compete with one another. If you get bored of sitting in the car waiting to arrive, this is one of the best tips for planning the ultimate road trip.

Bring a Camera That Isn’t Your Phone

Bring a camera with no smart capabilities if you want to be more engaged on your journey and appreciate periods of digital detox. Let’s say you want to take a day trip to a nearby town and explore, but you don’t want to miss any of the photography opportunities; having a digital camera makes it easy to snap great, high-quality photos.

Be Safe

It’s significantly harder to enjoy your vacation if anyone ends up getting hurt. Remember to always use best driving practices in order to stay safe on the road.

Road trips can be some of the most fun you can have on a family vacation. If you make sure to collect something, get your car up to code, play games to pass the time, invest in a real camera and stay safe, you’ll be all set to have a glorious time on the road.