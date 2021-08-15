ADVERTISEMENT
CLEARFIELD – Staff at the Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library has listed the memorials for the month of July.
|MEMORIAL BOOK FUND
|IN MEMORY OF:
|GIVEN BY:
|Douglas G. Shimmel
|Cathy & Gary Mullen
|John Krolick
|Susan Young
|Michael & Ann Dotsey
|Sue & Terry Welker
|Jody Yost
|Mary Ann & Ken Albert
|Joyce & Ardell Shirey
|Garry & Peg Barton
|John & Janet Goss
|Michael & Shannon Henry
|Rose Hiltner & Thomas Swank
|The Freeman Family
|William & Diane Twist
|Dwight & Gail Shimmel
|Joan M. Shimmel
|Debbie & Tom Butler
|William Magnuson
|Rebecca Johnston
|Donna M. Tubbs
|Judy Polito
|Madeline J. Magnuson
|Brian Anderson
|Jackie Anderson
|Mary Harig
|Jodie Harper
|Chris Anderson
|Launcelot Soult
|Debra Wooster
|The Betsy Long Family
|Sid & Cecilia Kyler
|Robin Lawhead
|Rich Valenza
|Mary Gahr
|Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors
|Richard Bell
|Steven Bell
|Elizabeth Burfield
|Sonia & John Shimko
|Constance Rhoades McGarry
|CNB Bank Management
|Edith Fleming
|Ruth & Mike Lytle