EMPORIUM – James Walizer recently accepted a vacant forester position for the Elk State Forest based out of Emporium.

He will be responsible for timber management duties on Ridge Road and Montour Road areas. An excerpt from his bio explains:

“I am from Lock Haven, Pa. In 2008, I graduated from Pennsylvania College of Technology with an Associate’s degree in forest technology.

“I began my forestry career in May of 2014 as a forest technician mostly treating Hemlock trees in Cook Forest State Park. I transferred to the Loyalsock State Forest in November of 2014.

“I was able to gain more timber experience there, and I learned that was one of my favorite things to do at work. I worked there until July 30 when I was promoted to the forester position in the Elk State Forest.

“My hobbies include hunting, fishing, hiking and biking. My wife, Taylor and I currently live in McElhatten, with our two children, Easton, age 6, and Kayleigh, age 4. I am very excited to be joining the Elk State Forest.”

If you would like to contact staff about hiking trails or maps, please call the District Office at 814-486-3353.

You can visit online at www.dcnr.state.pa.us or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/elkstateforest.