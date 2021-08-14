ADVERTISEMENT

If you want to offer an alternative, innovative schooling option for your community, read this guide on starting a charter school in your area.

Charter schools have become increasingly popular schooling options for students of all backgrounds. They provide quality education for every student while still upholding state educational requirements. If you want to provide alternative education for children in your community, read this beginner’s guide on what to know about starting a charter school in your area.

Have a Mission Statement

When considering what you want your charter school to become, it helps to develop an overall mission statement that highlights student expectations for both parents and the state. You should make this mission statement clear and concise, list all your core values and have a call to action. As you develop this mission statement, incorporate your goals or aspirations for what you want from your school. These goals could pertain to an overarching concept if you want to offer educational opportunities not currently offered in the nearby public schools.

Review All State Requirements

Charter schools are unique as they’re often state-funded, so they must adhere to state educational requirements. Double-check the legality of opening a charter school in your state. Some states, like Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Vermont and West Virginia, do not permit charter schools. Within that, the states that allow charter schools to operate may have capacity limits on how many can operate within the state.

Set a Budget

Since charter schools receive regular funding, it’s important to set a budget to determine what your school will spend. Consider everything you need to run your charter school as a respectable, attractive institution. Cafeteria equipment, playground equipment, school furniture, lockers and so on all create a school atmosphere. You should include all these in your budget. Nevertheless, keep your students’ best interests in mind. Don’t forget your mission statement when directing your funds towards student needs.

Choose a Target Location

At the end of the day, what you should know about starting a charter school in your areais that charter schools are a business in some ways. Like with any business, you should monitor the key metrics needed to excel. For instance, you need to keep your target location and market in mind. Do you want to appeal to low-income students? High-income students? Students with alternative lifestyles? Students with troubled backgrounds? Gifted students? Students with learning disabilities? Ultimately, how you wish to fulfill your mission statement and advance student success is up to you.