Vincenzo Guarino, age 86 of Buzzard Street Brockway, PA; died on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at his residence. Born on April 5, 1935, in Rosolini, Italy; he was the son of the late Cesario and Carolina Salemi Guarino. As a young man, Vincenzo lived in Buenos Aires, Argentina where he played soccer at the professional level for team Nueva Chicago. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/vincenzo-guarino/