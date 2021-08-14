ADVERTISEMENT

Expecting the unexpected is common advice, especially during pregnancy. Here are the proper steps to take when you find out you’re pregnant.

Life is full of surprises—getting hired at a new job, reconnecting with old friends, or finding a top you wanted with a discount. Discovering you have a child, on the other hand, can be an extremely intimidating surprise. If you’re unsure how to approach new life in your home, follow these steps to take when you find out you’re pregnant.

Take It All in

Breathe

It’s a prominent piece of advice, but make sure you’re taking time to accept that you’ll experience a lot of change. Aching muscles, tender breasts, fatigue—it’s all part of the pregnancy process. So, take each change one step at a time.

Rest and Hydration

You’ll find that pregnancy will knock the wind out of your sails, but there is no reason to fret. Take advantage of rest periods and make sure to stay on top of hydration. Your body will thank you for it.

Contact the Professionals

Unfortunately, pregnancy during the time of Coronavirus isn’t as uncommon as you might expect. If you find yourself in this position, always keep in touch with your doctors, including your:

General Health Practitioners

OB/GYN Doctors

Therapists/Psychiatrists

Obstetricians

Researching how COVID-19 can affect pregnant women on your own time is perfectly fine, but always have a medical professional on hand, just in case you have any questions or concerns. They’ll be able to provide any answers you need. Learning the steps to take when you find out you’re pregnantcan be intimidating, but it’s also very important to ensuring a happy and healthy pregnancy.

Practice Self-Care

Taking care of yourself feels like a no-brainer, but you’d be surprised at how few pregnant women actually make time for themselves. With all the physical, mental, and emotional changes you’re experiencing, it’s normal to forget to prioritize yourself. Speak with your partner, family, doctors, and friends about what you need, and they’ll be receptive and willing to help.

Bringing a new life into the world can feel scary. You may feel alone, confused, and often uncomfortable with what you have to go through. Luckily, help is not far away and, often, it’s right there beside you.