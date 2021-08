ADVERTISEMENT

Robert “Bobby” Eric Kotula, 53, of Indiana, passed away on Wednesday August 11, 2021, at the Indiana Regional Medical Center. He was born December 5, 1967, to Robert Eugene and Lora Lei (Rishell) Kotula in Punxsutawney. Bobby graduated from Punxsutawney Area High School. He was a peacetime veteran serving with the United States Army. He was employed with McCully Cement […]

