PENFIELD – Programs have been set for Aug. 17-21 at the Parker Dam State Park in Penfield.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Hike Tornado Alley/Beaver Dam Trail Loop:

10 a.m. – Cabin 11 Driveway

Enjoy this moderate hike along the Beaver Dam and Tornado Alley Trails.

Thursday, Aug. 19

Jupiter Opposition/Mercury-Mars Conjunction:

10 a.m. – in front of Park Office

Huh? Opposition? Conjunction? What do they mean? Learn how oppositions and conjunctions occur in the night sky, and then when it gets dark, you’ll have a little better idea of the where and the why of some of our closest planets.

Friday, Aug. 20

Leave It to Beavers:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

A staple of North American wildlife, beavers have always played a role in the ecosystems in which they live. Watch as beavers are now “employed” to work at rehabilitating certain habitats. You may see these industrious rodents in a whole new light.

Saturday, Aug. 21

The Monarch Butterfly:

4 p.m. – outside CCC Museum

There are at least two amazing feats that Monarch butterflies are able to perform. One is their metamorphosis from a caterpillar to an adult butterfly. The other is the migratory journey that some take to spend the winter in Mexico. Learn more about this interesting insect and what can be done to help the species as numbers decline in many areas.

Blue Moon:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

There is a full moon tonight—well, technically it will be fullest tomorrow morning. But it is also a somewhat special full moon—it’s a Blue Moon. The moon won’t really be the color blue, but come learn about the Blue Moon and other interesting facts about the moon.

You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks Web site at www.visitPAparks.com, and clicking on “Events Calendar.”