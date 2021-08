ADVERTISEMENT

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – Earlier this year, Deer Creek Winery announced plans for expanding its main winery location in Shippenville, and those dreams have now become a reality for winery owners Denis and Rhonda Brooks along with staff who are working hard on preparations for The Manor at Deer Creek Winery. The Manor is a new five bedroom Inn B&B located […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/local-business-to-celebrate-new-expansion/