Hunting is a fun way to enjoy the great outdoors. If you plan to go hunting this year, check out these top hunting destinations in the United States.

South Dakota

South Dakota is a great place to hunt anytime during the year. Some cities, such as Rapid City, allow hunting all year round, and the state offers many different types of game. If you want to hunt deer, turkey, and elk, take a trip up to the mountains. If you prefer larger game such as bear, you can hunt close to the cool, clear springs that often overflow with rainbow trout.

Alaska

Alaska is well-known for its stunning views and abundance of wildlife. Most hunting locations in Alaska are remote, so keep in mind that you might be on your own for at least a few days. Alaska has plenty of large and small game to hunt, such as hare, moose, caribou, and mountain goat.

Idaho

If you love hunting and fishing, Idaho is the place to go. Salmon, trout, and other types of fish populate the rivers, and many species of birds—including quail, turkeys, partridges, pheasants, and more—roam in the bushes. For anyone who enjoys hunting larger game, there’s also plenty of wolves, bighorn sheep, black bears, mountain lions, and more in this state.

Colorado

Another one of thetop hunting destinations in the United States is Colorado. Colorado is famous for its breathtaking scenery and large game. A few examples of the large game Colorado offers are elk, white-tailed deer, pronghorn antelope, mountain goats, and black bears.

Montana

And you can’t forget about Montana. Montana is home to many different types of animals, such as bison, wolves, Shiras moose, and Rocky Mountain elk. Smaller game such as waterfowl is also available in this state.