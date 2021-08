ADVERTISEMENT

Robert Parr Thompson, 83, formerly of Dayton, PA, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Morning Star Senior Living Facility in Parker, Colorado. He was born on February 13, 1938, in Smicksburg, PA, to Wendell Parr and Anna Della (Manner) Thompson. Robert honorably served his country in the US Air Force and worked as a salesman for various dental supply […]

