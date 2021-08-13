ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – A resident commended the neighbors of South Fourth Street and Park Avenue in Clearfield Borough where he was involved in an accident in June.

At last night’s committee meeting, he encouraged council members to look into the issue with the stop sign there.

Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott mentioned that with the borough’s Shade Tree Ordinance the tree that hinders the view of the stop sign can be removed at the cost of the borough.

At the next council meeting, council will consider removal of the tree because it isn’t healthy, as well.

Another resident suggested an LED stop sign for Ogden Avenue and South Third Street so drivers are more aware of the sign. Councilman Mason Strouse did say the stop sign issue does need addressed.

Rob Swales, chief executive officer of Clearly Ahead Development, gave an update on River’s Landing. Things are moving forward with a couple of restaurant/on-site breweries that are interested in the first-floor space.

He did mention that these businesses’ concerns are the look of the river. Stott mentioned that the borough has applied for a conservation grant to help with that.

It was also noted that work will start on Latimer Street for new drainage and curbs as well as on Clearfield Street. The work on Clearfield Street will start Monday.

Assistant Police Chief Nate Curry mentioned that the Curwensville Moose Lodge donated Tommy Moose stuffed animals to the police department for officers to give to children when on calls.

Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack also mentioned that borough residents do need a permit to install pools properly on their respective properties.