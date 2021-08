ADVERTISEMENT

Nick R. Monoskey, 69, of Punxsutawney, died Thursday, August 12, 2021, at his home. He was born June 15, 1952, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Betty (Miller) and Nick Monoskey. On April 30, 1977, he married Diann L. (Dynako) Monoskey, who survives. Nick was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic of Punxsutawney. He graduated from […]

