LOCK HAVEN – In response to the rise of positive COVID-19 cases in the region and the state, Lock Haven University is instituting an updated indoor masking mandate for campus, effective Saturday, Aug. 14.

The university is instituting the requirement to limit the transmission of the virus within the community and preserve its ability to offer an in-person teaching and learning experience throughout the fall semester.

The updated campus policy will require all students, employees and visitors to wear masks indoors. The practice will stand regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

Masks are required in all indoor classrooms and or instructional spaces and when traveling between classes within common areas of a university building.

Masks covering the nose and mouth are required of all individuals within spaces where three feet of social distancing is not possible regardless of vaccination status.

For those who are fully vaccinated, mask wearing is not required in some indoor spaces, such as private offices and when three feet of social distancing is possible.

Fully vaccinated means it has been at least two weeks after receiving the second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or at least two weeks after a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Faculty or staff wearing a mask during meetings with students in closed indoor spaces may request students to don a mask during office meetings or counseling sessions.

Mask wearing is not required in outdoor spaces throughout campus. All students, faculty and staff who choose to wear masks outdoors are welcome to do so.

At any time, all faculty, staff and students are welcome to wear a mask on campus regardless of vaccination status.

According to university officials, LHU is mandating the indoor masking policy in the best interest of every campus community member’s health, and so the university may conclude the semester as they begin it – in person.

The health and safety of the entire campus community remains the university’s highest priority, LHU officials added.

The university will continue to monitor circumstances on its campus and within the community and county, and will make updates as the circumstances change.

LHU also has announced their return to camps plan for the fall 2021 semester. For more information, visit www.lockhaven.edu/fallreturn.

For more information about Lock Haven University, visit www.lockhaven.edu, email admissions@lockhaven.edu, or call 570-484-2011.

Lock Haven University (LHU) is a small, public university located on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in the scenic mountains of Pennsylvania. LHU’s experience-based approach to learning prepares students for a lifetime of success.

The university features outstanding academic programs taught by experienced faculty. Since 1870, The Haven has provided an unbeatable combination of quality, affordability and value to the region, the Commonwealth and beyond.

LHU is a member of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, the largest provider of higher education in the Commonwealth.