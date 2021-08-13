ADVERTISEMENT
State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report of criminal mischief that occurred Aug. 11 on Don Street in Houtzdale Borough. During the incident, someone allegedly caused minor damage to the victim’s mailbox. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
- State police received a report of harassment that occurred Aug. 10 in Boggs Township. During the incident, a teen became upset with his mother, at which point he pushed her into the doorway of her bedroom. Then, state police say he fled into the woods with a firearm and sent her a text-message threatening to harm himself. Upon their arrival, the teen came out and agreed to speak with Crisis personnel. He was taken to the Clearfield Penn Highlands Hospital without incident, and cited for harassment through the district court.
- State police received a report of assault/harassment Aug. 8 on Askey Road in Karthaus Township. During the incident, a Clearfield couple got into an argument. When an 18-year-old man shoved a 20-year-old woman, she allegedly retrieved a knife and chased him around the property, which put him in fear of his safety. She was also found in possession of drug paraphernalia, state police say. The woman was taken into custody and charged with simple assault; the man was cited for harassment.
- State police received a report of harassment that occurred Aug. 4 on Glen Hope Boulevard in Glen Hope Borough. In a local store, a 44-year-old Fallentimber man allegedly assaulted the victim by punching him in the face with a closed fist. Then, he fled the scene prior to state police arrival but was cited for harassment through the district court.