ADVERTISEMENT

The Laurel Eye Clinic, a premier provider of comprehensive eye care in Northwestern and Central Pennsylvania, has a career opportunity available as an Ophthalmic Technician. Full-time or part-time available. Primary duties include data collection and documentation in EHR, chair-side doctor assistance, and performing diagnostic tests as required by the doctors. The ideal candidate must have excellent computer skills, be professional, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-ophthalmic-technician-4/