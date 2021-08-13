ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – As the end of summer draws near, community members are encouraged to gather at Lower Witmer Park in Clearfield on Friday nights at 7 p.m. for live music at the gazebo.

“The next few weeks promise to be fun and entertaining as local performers bring their talents together for a great cause,” says Steve Albert, Corner Concert Series organizer.

The Corner Concert Series is currently raising money and awareness for R.E.S.T., Resources to Encourage, Support and Transform Kinship Families.

More information can be found at restfamilies.org and facebook.com/cornerconcerts.

Only a few weeks remain and concerts will feature “Second Chance” on Friday, sponsored by Ron Rowles Energy, and the band, “HellBent,” sponsored by Shelby Tire, on Aug. 20.

Swisher Concrete Products will sponsor a night of music with “Heather Olson” on Aug. 27. And wrapping up the season on Sept. 3 is Scott McCracken.

“The summer is going by too fast, so don’t miss the final month of the Corner Concerts,” Albert says, adding: “Sponsors, performers and the audience have been very generous this year, as we raise money for R.E.S.T.”