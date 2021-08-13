ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – Funding is available to help address blighted properties county-wide, announced Clearfield County Redevelopment Authority Director Lisa Kovalick at Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting.

On Jan. 28, the commissioners – by resolution – established the Clearfield County Demolition Fund. The purpose of the fund is to help alleviate costs associated with the demolition of blighted property.

The commonwealth – through the Abandoned and Blighted Property Conservatorship Act of 2016 – gives the commissioners the power by resolution to authorize an additional recording fee.

The fee is imposed by the Recorder of Deeds and funds from which are to be deposited into the county’s Demolition Fund, which is administered by the county’s Redevelopment Authority.

The fee generates “much-needed” revenue to address the ongoing blight county-wide, Kovalick said. And the demolition fund is also aligned with the goals and strategies of the county’s comprehensive and blight plans.

According to information provided by Kovalick, eligible funding applicants will include any municipality (city, township, borough or home rule) within Clearfield County.

It can be used for blighted properties owned by the municipality, non-profit, for-profit or resident with the municipality serving as the applicant for any residential or commercial use.

Funds can be used for projects, such as the removal of hazardous materials, disconnection of utilities, demolition permits, razing of structures, disposal of demolition waste, backfilling/regrading work, site cleanup, etc.

The county Redevelopment Authority is accepting funding applications through Aug. 31. Anyone with questions should contact Kovalick at 814-765-5149 or at lkovalick@clearfieldco.org.