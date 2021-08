ADVERTISEMENT

Steven Matthew Siple Sr., 32, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021, while a patient at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, PA. He was born on August 17, 1988, to Lawrence Allen and April Lynn (Dickey) Siple; they survive him. Steven attended DuBois Area School District. He was a people person; he was always there to brighten anyone’s […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/steven-matthew-siple-sr/