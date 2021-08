ADVERTISEMENT

Robert R. Shields, 81, of Brookville (Stanton), passed away suddenly on Monday, August 9, 2021, at his residence. Born January 3, 1940 in Stanton, he was the son of the late Daniel R. and Ethel M. (Swineford) Shields. He married L. Evelyn (Brosius) Shields on May 27, 1961. She survives. Bob worked for Columbia Gas as a corrosion technician. He […]

