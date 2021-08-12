ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – The Karthaus man charged following an approximate 12-hour police standoff on Christmas Eve in 2020 was scheduled for court Wednesday.

Shannon D. Quick, 46, is charged by Pennsylvania State Police with four counts each of criminal attempt-murder of a law enforcement officer of the first-degree and criminal attempt-criminal homicide.

In a separate case, he’s also charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.

Quick had all charges bound over to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition following a preliminary hearing for both cases on Wednesday. His bail is set at $200,000 monetary.

According to the affidavits of probable cause, at approximately 1:30 p.m. Dec. 24,2020, a female victim reported that Quick had threatened to “pound her face in.”

She said he’d also threatened to shoot her within the past few days, and she hadn’t slept for four days because she feared for her life.

At approximately 10:26 p.m., a PSP Special Emergency Response Team responded to the 100-block of Potter Street in an attempt to take Quick into custody on active warrants.

Troopers utilized a PA system to announce their presence, and Quick allegedly threatened to kill SERT members several times while speaking with negotiators on the phone.

Troopers advised Quick of their intent to fire a bean bag through a window and ordered him to vacate the residence. When the bean bag was fired, Quick allegedly fired a round from a firearm, which struck the ground in front of four troopers.