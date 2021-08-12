CLEARFIELD — Cancelled last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Clearfield “Past-Your-Prime” Modified Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament returns to Bucky Strunk Memorial Field Saturday and Sunday with a field of eight teams, including three newcomers.

While the tourney’s run was interrupted after 25 consecutive years, the popular event’s committee chaired by Jerry Bickel decided to still officially label it as the 26th annual friendly competition for players 40-and-over.

Making their debuts will be the Grice Gun Shop Outlaws from Clearfield, Old Pros from DuBois and More Whiskey from Harrisburg.

The Bedford entry has a new moniker, the Berkey Camp Harley Hillbillies, after dominating as the Over-The-Hillbillies with seven championships, one co-championship and three runner-up finishes since making their first appearance in 2010.

Other mainstays are the Meatheads, Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub and Bob Boob’s Garage from Clearfield and the Used-To-Be-Goods from Emporium.

The Harley Hillbillies will be striving to break a tie with Potter’s Bricklayers for the most titles, the Philipsburg team claiming all of its hardware in the first 13 tourneys.

Also owning multiple championships are the Meatheads with four and Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub with two.

Denny’s also was co-champ with the Aqua Specialists of Mechanicsburg one year. The latter won one title outright.

Also showcasing title trophies are Buster’s Sports Bar and Legend’s Sports Bar and Grill of Clearfield.

Bob Boob’s Garage and the Over-The-Hillbillies were declared co-champions in 2016 when the final game was rained out.

First pitch is set for 9 a.m. both days with speed-up rules including the use of wood bats only, a 1-1 count for all batters and a 10-run rule in effect after 4½ or five innings.

Proceeds from the concession stand that will be in operation throughout the tourney as well as other fund-raisers to be conducted both days will go to the United States Marine Corps “Toys for Tots” program sponsored by the Sgt. William L. Dixon Detachment of Clearfield.

The schedule:

SATURDAY

Winner’s Bracket Quarterfinals

Game 1 – Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub vs Meatheads, 9 a.m.

Game 2 – Berkey Camp Harley Hillbillies vs DuBois Old Pros, 10:15

Game 3 – Harrisburg More Whiskey vs Grice Gun Shop Outlaws, 11:30

Game 4 – Bob Boob’s Garage vs Emporium Used-To-Be Goods, 12:45 p.m.

Loser’s Bracket First Round

Game 5 – Game 1 Loser vs Game 2 Loser, 2

Game 6 – Game 3 Loser vs Game 4 Loser, 3:15

Winner’s Bracket Semifinals

Game 7 – Game 1 Winner vs Game 2 Winner, 4:30

Game 8 – Game 3 Winner vs Game 4 Winner, 5:45

Loser’s Bracket Quarterfinal

Game 9 – Game 6 Winner vs Game 7 Loser, 7

SUNDAY

Loser’s Bracket Quarterfinal

Game 10 – Game 5 Winner vs Game 8 Loser, 9 a.m.

Winner’s Bracket Final

Game 11 – Game 7 Winner vs Game 8 Winner, 10:15

Loser’s Bracket Semifinal

Game 12 – Game 9 Winner vs Game 10 Winner, 11:30

Loser’s Bracket Final

Game 13 – Game 12 Winner vs Game 11 Loser, 12:45 p.m.

Championship

Game 14 – Game 11 Winner vs Game 13 Loser, 2

Game 15 (If Necessary) – Game 14 Winner vs Game 14 Loser, 3:15