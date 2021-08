ADVERTISEMENT

Joseph Albert Molitierno, 72, passed peacefully and surrounded by his family at his home on Saturday August 7, 2021 after a courageous 4.5 year battle with pancreatic cancer. A gathering of family and friends will be received on Thursday from 4-6pm at 2016 Fern Drive in Greenville. Joe was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Salvatore and Frances Molitierno who preceded […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/joseph-albert-molitierno/