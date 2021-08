ADVERTISEMENT

West Park Rehab Physical Therapy in Franklin is hiring a PRN DPT and/or PTA. West Park Rehab is a privately owned outpatient Physical Therapy practice that has been in operation for 22 years. The practice currently employs 5 Physical Therapists and 7 PTAs. The practice provides traditional rehab services but also provides specialty care in the areas of hand therapy, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-prn-dpt-and-or-pta/