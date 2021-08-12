ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – In September, residents of Clearfield County will have a chance to safely dispose of household hazardous waste and electronics.

At Tuesday’s Clearfield County Commissioners’ meeting, Solid Waste Authority Director Jodi Brennan announced a disposal event will be held Sept. 11 at the jail’s parking lot.

Brennan said they’ll be collecting televisions and computer monitors, computer towers, laptops, keyboards and speakers, printers, copiers, fax machines and scanners.

Audio, stereo and video equipment, DVD/VCR players, telephones and accessories, microwaves as well as any electronic that has a circuit board or cord will also be collected.

Other recyclable items that will be accepted include: oil-based paints and stains, paint thinner/stripper, household cleaners, degreasers and car care products, driveway sealer, pesticides and swimming pool chemicals, gas, antifreeze, waste oils, motor oils, kerosene, diesel fuel and fuel additives, propane tanks and compressed gas cylinders, florescent lamps and batteries.

Brennan said unfortunately there is a charge for the disposal, which is something she has been fighting to change.

The cost for televisions, monitors, computer towers and peripherals is 60 cents per pound and for all other electronics is 40 cents per pound.

Small freon-containing devices (dehumidifiers and air conditioners) are 65 cents per pound; paint is 63 cents per pound; household hazardous waste is $1 per pound; universal waste is 75 cents per pound and propane tanks are $4 each.

Brennan said those with items they need to dispose of are asked to pre-register for the event by calling 1-866-815-0016 or online at www.ecsr.net.

Brennan said payment is due upon delivery, and ECS&R accepts cash, check or card. For more information or questions, please contact the CCSWA at 814-765-5149.