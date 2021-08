ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – Lawrence Township police, along with the Pennsylvania State Police, conducted a DUI checkpoint and roving patrol Aug. 7, from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m., on township roadways.

During the checkpoint, police made five DUI arrests and one drug arrest, served one criminal warrant and issued 21 traffic citations and 38 written warnings.

Police also would like to remind all motorists to buckle up.