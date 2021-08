ADVERTISEMENT

DUBOIS – DuBois City Council on Monday night awarded a street paving bid to HRI Inc. for $369,173.25.

HRI was the lowest of two bidders. The next bid, Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., was a little over $15,000 higher.

The DuBois Area School District Student Council was also granted permission to close Division Street and Beaver Drive for its annual homecoming parade.