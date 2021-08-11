ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners hope to have repairs done to the county jail’s fire alert system as soon as possible.

In July the commissioners authorized the preparation of an emergency Request for Proposals for the repair of the jail’s fire alert system.

After that board meeting, Commissioner Dave Glass reported that the jail’s system was inoperative and in need of repair.

Glass was unsure how long it would take to have the repairs done, but said they don’t want the system down any longer than it absolutely has to be.

On Tuesday, the commissioners approved an agreement to have Johnson Controls replace the fire alert system at the jail, pending final approval.

Johnson Controls will also inspect the fire alert systems at the Courthouse and its Annex as well as at the county’s administrative office building.

The cost for the jail’s replacement fire alert system is $38,887.50, the lowest bid received to-date.

Annual inspections will cost $1,100 for the Courthouse, $2,150 for the Annex and $1,900 for the administrative office building.

Glass said the commissioners hope to have the jail’s fire alert system repairs done as soon as possible.

In other business, the commissioners: