Going on a hike can be lots of fun and perfect for seeing nature. But you must know what you need to bring when you go on a hike to pack properly.

Going on a hike is much more challenging than an average walk; you can’t just plan for your usual necessities. A hike requires more preparation and planning if you want to avoid big problems. That’s why you must know what you need to bring when you go on a hike. Try using this list when you’re packing.

Backpack

The supplies you need for a hike aren’t going to fit in your pockets or hands. You’re going to need something much bigger to hold it all. That’s why you’ll need to bring a backpack capable of carrying the necessities. Make sure it’s comfortable so that it doesn’t wear you down throughout the day.

Water and Food

A hike takes more time than a casual walk. Furthermore, it takes a much heavier toll on your body. Pack plenty of food and water to keep yourself going throughout the whole trip. Dehydration is a serious problem and can even lead to death in the most extreme cases.

Navigation

This comes in many forms, as some navigation methods work better than others. For example, a GPS will only work when you have a signal. So, make sure to pack a manual map if you’re using a GPS. You can also stick to trails to avoid becoming lost.

Aid and Tools

First aid kits are essential for any outdoor activity, as even a small cut can cause issues if you ignore treatment. You should also bring a knife to handle minor tasks and a walking stick, as a walking cane can help with different problems while you’re on the trail.

Clothing

Also, plan what you wear carefully, as walking around all day can get very hot. So, dress for the weather. But also bring removable layers. This way, you can adjust to any changes throughout the day. If you have the room, pack a change of clothes as well. If you get overly dirty or wet, you can swap your outfit since you have extra clothes.

As you can see, it’s hard to know what you need to bring when you go on a hike because there are so many factors to consider. To make it easier for yourself, try packing earlier in the week and take a short walk to see if your bag is too heavy. From there, you can make adjustments before you tackle the big hike.