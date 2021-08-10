ADVERTISEMENT

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Blane Gold has hammered the point home all offseason. Repetition is the key to getting his Redbank Valley football team to heed his words. He’s hoping his mantra is sticking. “No one cares about the past.” No one cares what the Bulldogs did last season, going 7-1, winning the District 9 Class A title and […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/redbank-valley-st-marys-coudersport-and-smethport-get-no-1-nods-in-district-coaches-poll/