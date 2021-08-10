ADVERTISEMENT

PA CareerLink Day is Aug. 12.

You’re invited to join the PA CareerLink, Clearfield office, in celebrating from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1125 Linden St.

Job seekers can meet local employers to discuss job openings, learn about training opportunities and find out more about CareerLink services.

Carl the Career Bear will make a special appearance to talk to kids about career exploration. Free hot dogs and popcorn will be available for those in attendance.

To view all of CareerLink’s job opportunities, visit pacareerlink.pa.gov.