Lois Y. Crawford, 96, of Punxsutawney, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021, in Butler, Pa. Lois was born on January 6, 1925, in Rossiter, Pa., a daughter of the late Alice Bone and Isaac Tyger. She graduated from Marion Center High School in 1943. In October of 1946, Lois married Frank J. Crawford in Williamsport, Pa., where Frank was attending […]

