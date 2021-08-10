ADVERTISEMENT

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Taffy. Taffy is a very friendly, medium-haired female domestic Tortoiseshell kitten. She is house-trained, spayed, and vaccinations are up-to-date. She would be good in a home with other cats. According to Gateway Humane Society, Taffy loves to play and explore. For more information on Taffy or to schedule an appointment […]

