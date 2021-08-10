ADVERTISEMENT
Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Nichols and Weaver streets. Emergency personnel arrived on-scene and transported one of the drivers to the hospital.
- Police responded to a motor vehicle accident on Hannah Street. While en route, police were advised that the individuals were engaged in a physical altercation. Police arrived on-scene and located both parties. The investigation is ongoing.
- Police responded to a report of a bat inside a residence. Police arrived and assisted with removing the bat without injury to the animal.
- Police responded to an altercation at the fairgrounds. Police arrived and separated the parties.
- Police responded to a report of trespassing at a Spruce Street residence. Police arrived and removed the person from the property. Charges are to be filed.
- Police were requested to assist emergency personnel at the hospital Emergency Department, as they were attempting to unload a disorderly patient. Police arrived and assisted EMS and medical staff with the patient.
- Police responded to a motor vehicle accident on Martin Street, involving a single vehicle into a utility pole. Emergency personnel arrived on-scene and transported the driver.
- Police were requested to the hospital Emergency Department to assist with a disorderly patient. Police arrived and assisted medical staff.
- Police responded to a report of a suspicious male behind the courthouse. Police searched the area with negative results.
Lawrence Township
- Police reported a drug-related DUI that occurred Aug. 7 in the area of West Front and Merrill streets, in Clearfield. During a traffic stop, a 27-year-old Clearfield man was allegedly under the influence and in possession of controlled substances. He was taken into custody and to the township police station. The man was subsequently evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert but ultimately refused to provide a requested blood sample. He’ll be charged with DUI/controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and several traffic violations.
- Police received a report about an incident of trespassing at the Walmart Supercenter, Clearfield. During the incident, a 46-year-old Woodland man allegedly trespassed at the store numerous times during the month of July. Police obtained video surveillance and charges are to be filed as a result.