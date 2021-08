ADVERTISEMENT

Cherish Chanelle Wright (32) of Rossiter, PA, passed away on Sunday August 8, 2021 at Transitions HealthCare, North Huntingdon, PA after a long battle with cancer. Cherish was born in Punxsutawney, Oct, 29, 1988. She attended Punxsy High School and enjoyed spending time with family and many friends. She also was an avid animal lover who who truly loved living […]

