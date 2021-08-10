ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST) recently held its annual Beautiful Baby Contest.

This year’s contest was done completely online and received 79 entries.

The contest collected more than $7,500 for the local arts center. The amount collected and the number of entries surpassed all previous contests.

The proceeds from this fundraiser contest will be used for capital improvements at CAST.

The winners are:

First Place – Avery Grace Douglas, daughter of Tyler and Jenna Douglas

Second Place – Clair Bell, daughter of Broc Bell and Molly Irwin

Third Place – Gabriel Beck, son of Kendrah Beck

The top three winners will each receive a trophy and Wal-Mart gift certificate.

CAST would like to thank the families of those who participated in the contest, and all those who donated, for making this year’s contest such a success.

For more information about CAST, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call 814-765-4474.

Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. can also be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

CAST is a non-profit arts center located at 112 E. Locust St., in downtown Clearfield.